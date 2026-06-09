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Collection by Louisa Kania

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For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
The cabin was the first structure he built and exhibits some of the features seen elsewhere, like the tin roof, clerestory windows, and use of pressure-treated lumber.
The cabin was the first structure he built and exhibits some of the features seen elsewhere, like the tin roof, clerestory windows, and use of pressure-treated lumber.
Suspended bridges lead to a dreamy, glass-walled tree house with a butterfly tin roof. It’s one of three structures that make up the wellness-oriented compound Snow, which is rented out for retreats, special occasions, and workshops (“but not for bachelorette parties,” notes Bob).
Suspended bridges lead to a dreamy, glass-walled tree house with a butterfly tin roof. It’s one of three structures that make up the wellness-oriented compound Snow, which is rented out for retreats, special occasions, and workshops (“but not for bachelorette parties,” notes Bob).
A preexisting house on the property, designed in the early 1990s by Portuguese architect Victor Palla, features a stone porthole wall leading to a library. Guest rooms are available in this structure as well as in the octopus building.
A preexisting house on the property, designed in the early 1990s by Portuguese architect Victor Palla, features a stone porthole wall leading to a library. Guest rooms are available in this structure as well as in the octopus building.
"I get my design inspiration from cabins of the past, from the world of fantasy both in movies and books, and in that childlike part of my imagination that I’m continually trying to preserve," says designer and builder Jacob Witzling, who crafts one-of-a-kind tiny homes, using salvaged scraps from local lumber mills and building sites, as well as materials found in nature. Witzling’s design for a 135-square-foot cabin with an octagonal base and an octagonal pyramid roof was built with plenty of help from his lifelong friend Wesley Daughenbaugh. Each of the designer’s creations are built off the electric grid, instead powered by a 12-volt D/C system using deep cycle batteries. Drinking, cooking, and bathing water is collected from a well, and a composting toilet is located in a separate outhouse structure.
"I get my design inspiration from cabins of the past, from the world of fantasy both in movies and books, and in that childlike part of my imagination that I’m continually trying to preserve," says designer and builder Jacob Witzling, who crafts one-of-a-kind tiny homes, using salvaged scraps from local lumber mills and building sites, as well as materials found in nature. Witzling’s design for a 135-square-foot cabin with an octagonal base and an octagonal pyramid roof was built with plenty of help from his lifelong friend Wesley Daughenbaugh. Each of the designer’s creations are built off the electric grid, instead powered by a 12-volt D/C system using deep cycle batteries. Drinking, cooking, and bathing water is collected from a well, and a composting toilet is located in a separate outhouse structure.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,