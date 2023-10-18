Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The primary suite awaits on the upper level, presenting a vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, and French doors that open to a private terrace.
A light-filled breakfast nook is located steps from the kitchen.
Radiating European vibes, the stately residence sits surrounded by meticulous landscaping. Soaring trees line the property, creating a peaceful and private city oasis.
This midcentury home near Princeton was designed by Wynant D. Vanderpool Jr. for celebrated mathematician Atle Selberg—yet, only the structure is being sold, and it must be relocated.
425 Juniper Drive in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $1,880,000 by Nate Cole of Modern California House.
A well-equipped game area and media room await on the lower level, which also comes with outdoor access.
The light-filled chef's kitchen presents long countertops, high-end appliances, and sliding glass doors that open up to a spacious deck overlooking the backyard.
Exposed beams sweep across the main living areas, enhancing the home's dramatic design.
Architect John Michael drew inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright as he designed the wedge-shaped home, which overlooks the surrounding woods with walls of glass.
The main entrance opens to a cozy living room fitted with exposed beams, picture windows, and a white-painted brick fireplace.
The gated property offers a private oasis, surrounded by tall tress and native vegetation.
"Outdoor decks offer privacy and easy entertaining spaces which, along with the hot tub, provide a dazzling display of the ocean and evening stars,
