Solk used specialty materials and products judiciously in the house. Since the family likes to cook, the kitchen became a focal point. The backsplash tile is from Heath Ceramics, the appliances are Fisher & Paykel, and the custom millwork is maple, a wood Solk likes for its affordability and how it feels more casual than oak or walnut. “This is a weekend house, it’s on the water, kids are running in and out all the time,” Solk says. “It should feel at ease.”