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The entryway features a wide window, which were all sourced from KBS Builders. The total, including glazing, cost $62,370.
The entryway features a wide window, which were all sourced from KBS Builders. The total, including glazing, cost $62,370.
On the main level, Alessia relocated the kitchen into what was a large bedroom, so as to give the kitchen more functionality and connect it to the living room. The cooktops can pivot up against the backsplash to create more prep space on the counter.
On the main level, Alessia relocated the kitchen into what was a large bedroom, so as to give the kitchen more functionality and connect it to the living room. The cooktops can pivot up against the backsplash to create more prep space on the counter.
The renovated 18th-century estate offers small, affordable rooms, plus plenty of extra shared space for socializing.
The renovated 18th-century estate offers small, affordable rooms, plus plenty of extra shared space for socializing.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
Solk used specialty materials and products judiciously in the house. Since the family likes to cook, the kitchen became a focal point. The backsplash tile is from Heath Ceramics, the appliances are Fisher &amp; Paykel, and the custom millwork is maple, a wood Solk likes for its affordability and how it feels more casual than oak or walnut. “This is a weekend house, it’s on the water, kids are running in and out all the time,” Solk says. “It should feel at ease.”
Solk used specialty materials and products judiciously in the house. Since the family likes to cook, the kitchen became a focal point. The backsplash tile is from Heath Ceramics, the appliances are Fisher &amp; Paykel, and the custom millwork is maple, a wood Solk likes for its affordability and how it feels more casual than oak or walnut. “This is a weekend house, it’s on the water, kids are running in and out all the time,” Solk says. “It should feel at ease.”
The ceramic sconces are by Ferroluce, the pendant is vintage and original to the home, and the chairs and table are from Rove Concept.
The ceramic sconces are by Ferroluce, the pendant is vintage and original to the home, and the chairs and table are from Rove Concept.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
Farrow &amp; Ball French Gray covers the kitchen cabinetry, fabricated by Toulouse St. Millwork, walls, ceiling, and stove hood. The counters are Arabescato honed marble.
Farrow &amp; Ball French Gray covers the kitchen cabinetry, fabricated by Toulouse St. Millwork, walls, ceiling, and stove hood. The counters are Arabescato honed marble.
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
Gast Architects embraced the home's original emphasis on indoor/outdoor connections and careful framing of views.
Gast Architects embraced the home's original emphasis on indoor/outdoor connections and careful framing of views.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
Architect Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird Architects added onto the rear façade to expand the floorspace for the lower apartment, and accommodate a three bedroom, three bath plan, plus a study and finished cellar. By creating a stepped addition, Kaplan made it possible for three floors to have outdoor access. Note how the top right deck is angled to prevent the new structure from blocking sunlight into the neighbors’ windows.
Architect Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird Architects added onto the rear façade to expand the floorspace for the lower apartment, and accommodate a three bedroom, three bath plan, plus a study and finished cellar. By creating a stepped addition, Kaplan made it possible for three floors to have outdoor access. Note how the top right deck is angled to prevent the new structure from blocking sunlight into the neighbors’ windows.