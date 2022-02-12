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Collection by Nathalie St-Pierre

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The living room is arranged on the second floor to create a sunny and comfortable environment.
The living room is arranged on the second floor to create a sunny and comfortable environment.
According to Michael Yarinsky, the idea to design a line of attractive cat furniture came about while he and friend Aelfie Oudghiri were "drinking a bit too much" and questioning why mainstream cat accessories were so ugly. Then and there, Yarinsky—an interdisciplinary designer who works in architecture, interiors, and furniture, and runs Brooklyn's Cooler Gallery—and Oudghiri, founder of the Aelfie rug and home goods company, decided to collaborate on their own cat furniture. "The idea with the series was to fall somewhere between cat furniture and sculpture," writes Yarinsky.
According to Michael Yarinsky, the idea to design a line of attractive cat furniture came about while he and friend Aelfie Oudghiri were "drinking a bit too much" and questioning why mainstream cat accessories were so ugly. Then and there, Yarinsky—an interdisciplinary designer who works in architecture, interiors, and furniture, and runs Brooklyn's Cooler Gallery—and Oudghiri, founder of the Aelfie rug and home goods company, decided to collaborate on their own cat furniture. "The idea with the series was to fall somewhere between cat furniture and sculpture," writes Yarinsky.
With a wall mount kit and select blocks, the pieces can be attached to the wall.
With a wall mount kit and select blocks, the pieces can be attached to the wall.
Aptly named “The Open Corner House,” the rear of the home is rotated 90 degrees, with each perpendicular exposure opening up to views of mature trees, and the all-important patio and pool area. “This is seen over and over again in the film, as the characters are often shown gazing into nature, playing outside, or gathering in covered outdoor areas,” says Ramirez.
Aptly named “The Open Corner House,” the rear of the home is rotated 90 degrees, with each perpendicular exposure opening up to views of mature trees, and the all-important patio and pool area. “This is seen over and over again in the film, as the characters are often shown gazing into nature, playing outside, or gathering in covered outdoor areas,” says Ramirez.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
Marrakech Design ‘Dandelion’ tile covers the floor of the enlarged and reorganized bathroom, with a Caeserstone ‘Cloudburst Concrete’ slab on the vanity.
Marrakech Design ‘Dandelion’ tile covers the floor of the enlarged and reorganized bathroom, with a Caeserstone ‘Cloudburst Concrete’ slab on the vanity.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.
“We were researching places where we could get fake old beams, but at the last minute, the contractor found some from a barn that was coming down, - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
“We were researching places where we could get fake old beams, but at the last minute, the contractor found some from a barn that was coming down, - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Before: While doing construction on one house, Mairead Murphy and her partner bought the neighboring home (on the left) in an effort to save it and fix it up. That project has since been dubbed Next Door House #2.
Before: While doing construction on one house, Mairead Murphy and her partner bought the neighboring home (on the left) in an effort to save it and fix it up. That project has since been dubbed Next Door House #2.
The family cat, Rey, steps in front of the concrete fireplace in the living room. Floor-to-ceiling windows enhance the indoor-outdoor connection.
The family cat, Rey, steps in front of the concrete fireplace in the living room. Floor-to-ceiling windows enhance the indoor-outdoor connection.
This 4,500 Square Feet house was designed and built for a family of four. It is situated at the intersection of two large farm fields and a small naturally occurring basin in Sagaponack, New York.
This 4,500 Square Feet house was designed and built for a family of four. It is situated at the intersection of two large farm fields and a small naturally occurring basin in Sagaponack, New York.
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
Photo by Derek Swalwell
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.

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