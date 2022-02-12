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According to Michael Yarinsky, the idea to design a line of attractive cat furniture came about while he and friend Aelfie Oudghiri were "drinking a bit too much" and questioning why mainstream cat accessories were so ugly. Then and there, Yarinsky—an interdisciplinary designer who works in architecture, interiors, and furniture, and runs Brooklyn's Cooler Gallery—and Oudghiri, founder of the Aelfie rug and home goods company, decided to collaborate on their own cat furniture. "The idea with the series was to fall somewhere between cat furniture and sculpture," writes Yarinsky.
Aptly named “The Open Corner House,” the rear of the home is rotated 90 degrees, with each perpendicular exposure opening up to views of mature trees, and the all-important patio and pool area. “This is seen over and over again in the film, as the characters are often shown gazing into nature, playing outside, or gathering in covered outdoor areas,” says Ramirez.
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