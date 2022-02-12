Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
Ikea bed slats line the lofted bed.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
The High Cuboid module, one of the core components of the Skáli North project, is 768 square feet with 11-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows.
A little coffee station was built right in.
The powder room's bold palm wallpaper contrasts the rest of the home's minimal palette.
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Tall ceiling and tall cabinets anchor this large multi-purpose room.
With the same materials that were used originally—like the mahogany and Douglas fir in the living room—Dominick and Scott sensitively restored the interior. Knoll fabrics cover the vintage Paul McCobb stools.
Though the apartment is modestly sized, the couple enjoy entertaining, and feel able to host 10 or more guests at once.