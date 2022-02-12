The Petrarcas’ triangular Tribeca town house, photographed for New York Magazine’s Dec. 25th, 1989–Jan. 1, 1990 issue.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
A membrane of reinforced plastic sheeting hangs on a metal armature.
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.