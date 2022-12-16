Inside, the team thinly frames the walls for insulation, plumbing and electrical, and finishes the space off with wood paneling, custom cabinetry, and full-sized fittings.
At 160 square feet, The Anchor is truly a tiny home. Yet, the glass front doors, which swing 270 degrees and tuck along the side of the home, allow for more spacious indoor-outdoor living.
The interior is more suited for guest accommodations, prioritizing more space for the bed and bathroom and opting to remove the living area.
The larger Mainsail model uses a 40-foot shipping container, allowing room for a private bedroom and separate living area. This model also opts for a separate entrance along the side, where portions of the original shipping container are also visible as part of the facade.
The 320-square-foot interior offers space for a larger kitchen, which can be upgraded with quartz or granite countertops.
A separate bedroom at the back fits a queen-sized bed.
The company's largest model, The Helm, is a two levels, constructed by stacking a 20-foot container on top of a 40-foot one. The extra space accommodates one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with a master suite upstairs.
The interior features an open living area and kitchen, with custom-made wooden casements windows providing natural light. An interior staircase provides access upstairs.