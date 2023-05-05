SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cheryl Lough -UPON

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Homes in Altadena, California, lie in ruins two weeks after the Eaton Fire ripped through the Southern California community.
Homes in Altadena, California, lie in ruins two weeks after the Eaton Fire ripped through the Southern California community.
A focus on materiality and minimal lines takes inspired from Japanese architecture.
A focus on materiality and minimal lines takes inspired from Japanese architecture.