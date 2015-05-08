Favorite Products from BKLYN Designs

From May 8–10, 2015, the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, Brooklyn is hosting BKLYN Designs, an event that unites design, architecture, and art. For the first time, the Dwell Store is participating in the event, presenting a pop-up store installation that features the designs of Brooklyn brands and designers, alongside objects that have a decidedly Brooklyn look and feel. Check out some of our favorite products from the event here, and explore the full collection from BKLYN Designs at the Dwell Store.