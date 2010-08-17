Farmstead Restaurant

In 2009, Ted Hall was producing his own certified-organic wine, growing olives that he turned into extra-virgin olive oil, raising cattle for grass-fed beef, and harvesting heirloom fruits and vegetables on his 650-acre historic ranch in St. Helena, California. The only remaining venture for the owner of Long Meadow Ranch was to provide a place to serve his delicacies. For a cook, he found former Rutherford Grill executive chef Shaemus Feeley and for the decor, Jennifer Johanson, president and CEO of EDG Interior Architecture and Design. The resulting farm-to-table restaurant is Farmstead, a 110-seat dining room that serves a locally sourced menu with predominantly Long Meadows Ranch ingredients.