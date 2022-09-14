A peek inside the 129-square-foot wood-burning sauna. The building also includes a bathroom with a Cinderella incineration toilet and a mechanical room with a desalination system.
The main floor bathroom was reduced in size to accommodate the new kitchen pantry. The three-quarter bath includes a custom floating walnut slab vanity, dark blue linen-textured tiles, and chrome accents.
The serene master bath, complete with deep Hinoki soaking tub.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
The spa-like Japanese bath has a strong connection with the outdoors.
A peek inside the blue powder room, off to the side of the service area.
The sauna is perfect for warming up from dips in the chilly Baltic Sea.
Guest Bath
The bathrooms are reminiscent of a luxe spa with sleek fixtures and soothing amenities like a soaking tub.
Heath Ceramics tile and Hygge & West wallpaper make for a cheerful combination.
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
The bathroom sports Heath tile in classic field sizes, in the Steam and Ochre glazes.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.