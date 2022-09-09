SubscribeSign In
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Farmhouse aesthetic

View 6 Photos
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
"The open-front shed marks the south-east boundary and is a wonderful spot for long and lazy Sunday lunches,
Entry to the house is through an open bay of a large, steel frame, which serves as a buffer from the adjacent bard.
