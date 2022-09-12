An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
Floor Plan of Farm Kitchen by Lee de Wit
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
The semi-cantilevered roof uses an invisible truss system. Similarly to the volcanic rocks, while the roof appears dense and unwieldy, it is also light yet sturdy.