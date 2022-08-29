The rooftop reflecting pool was incorporated in the design of VDL II as an homage to the Silver Lake reservoir after a portion of it was infilled in the 1950s. The incorporation of water creates both visual and environmental effects, such as reflections and evaporative cooling, and connects the house with the immediate context of the reservoir. At the core of Neutra’s design philosophy is a term which the architect coined as “biorealism”—the inseparable relationship between humans and nature.