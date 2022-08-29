SubscribeSign In
The rooftop reflecting pool was incorporated in the design of VDL II as an homage to the Silver Lake reservoir after a portion of it was infilled in the 1950s. The incorporation of water creates both visual and environmental effects, such as reflections and evaporative cooling, and connects the house with the immediate context of the reservoir. At the core of Neutra’s design philosophy is a term which the architect coined as “biorealism”—the inseparable relationship between humans and nature.
The wood-paneled kitchen captures sunlight, setting fruit and a collection of <i>objets </i>aglow<i>.</i>
Neutra drew inspiration from early psychologists such as Freud and often approached his homes with a therapeutic and psychological lens.
The Level 2 Interior at Neutra VDL House II.
The architect was intentional in relating design to nature, and did this through the control of architectural datums and orientation of light and views.
Neutra was also heavily influenced and directed by the physiology of space, exploring how certain environments make us feel and respond. Often, he designed to create a sense of calm and quiet.
