Family-Sized Addition for Renovated Austin Bungalow

Austin architect J.C. Schmeil's family home, a 1935 bungalow in the South Congress neighborhood, had lots of charm but lacked square footage and some crucial modern conveniences. Lassoing his experience with several local renovation projects—including this midcentury modern kitchen remodel—Schmeil added over 1,000 square feet to the house while respecting the scale of its surroundings, and his family's budget.