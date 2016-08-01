Falling Water

Fallingwater, one of Frank Lloyd Wright's most widely acclaimed works, was designed in 1935 for the family of Pittsburgh department store owner Edgar J. Kaufmann. Construction of the house began in 1936, and the house's acclaim has grown steadily since that time. Fallingwater exemplifies Wright's concept of organic architecture: the harmonious union of art and nature. The key to the setting of Fallingwater is the waterfall over which it is built. Fallingwater was the weekend home of the Kaufmann family from 1937 until 1963, when the house, its contents and grounds were entrusted to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

Fallingwater

Frank Lloyd Wright

1936-1939

1491 Mill Run Road, Mill Run, Pennsylvania, USA

www.fallingwater.org