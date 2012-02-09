Fair Chairs

We continue our coverage of the 2012 Stockholm Furniture and Light Fair with a selection of especially haute seats. The allure of a well-designed chair is tough to resist and there were plenty of lookers on the show floor. Most featured the attributes we all come to expect from Scandinavian design: blonde wood, hardy textiles, and crisp lines, but a few bucked the mold, featuring looser silhouettes and knitted slipcovers intended to act as furniture garments.