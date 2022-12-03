Façades
The entrance to the home is through a timber-clad passageway that leads to a guest annexe, a utility shed, and the main house. Whilst traditional Danish summer houses are often clad in dark timber, this contemporary interpretation of the typology inverts expectation by using a light Canadian cedar cladding—most expressively in this walkway.
The summer home is located on the west coast of Zeeland in Denmark. Egelund’s son had also recently built a summer house nearby, and Egelund and Dahl appreciated the work of the architect, Mads Lund. “We felt we could have a good collaboration with him, rather than being a small client with a big company,” Egelund explains. “We started to talk with him about what we liked about my son’s house, as well as our own ideas for our summer home.”
