Siding is a pretty dull subject—unless you're talking about charred cedar cladding, which makes our hearts go pitter-patter. It's beautiful to look at and practical, too—the ancient Japanese technique seals the wood against rain and rot, and makes it fire resistant. Here, a look at some houses that feature this ancient—and yet so modern—material. For additional examples of dark-colored exteriors, check out our slideshow Back in Black.