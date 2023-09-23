A key aspect of the renovation was ensuring the privacy of the resident, whose frontyard formerly exposed the home to the road. At five feet high, this slatted fencing encloses just enough: providing privacy without isolating the home from its setting. Photo by: Scott Hargis
More than just a clever cover, the ipe wood shell of Mark Erman's spa, thanks to its 40-foot tracks, niftily navigates the rocky straights between spa shelter, dapper deck, and bespoke buffet table.
In the backyard, there is a laneway structure that is partially clad in the same shingles as the main house. Brian and Karen rent the outbuilding to a tenant. Measured collaborated with Aloe Designs on the landscaping.