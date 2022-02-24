SubscribeSign In
Exteriors

The site was constrained by the root system of the mature trees, along with parking requirements, leading to a massing of two stacked boxes, with the larger upper level creating an overhang.
The 1,922-square-foot home was built on a double-wide lot that the owners purchased and subdivided with another couple.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
The yard is a welcome respite and provides plenty of space for the residents and their children to roam.
"The privacy screen was an important component in terms of the dialogue with context,
Long-lasting accoya siding covers the exterior, arranged with staggered vertical battens to cut a more slender, flattering profile.
The entry, marked by a blue door and bifold doors,
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
The extension’s fiber cement cladding, which they chose for its sleek industrial aesthetic and durability, is also found at certain Dunkin' Donut locations.
Glass, brick, and wood converge at the home’s central volume. “The brick returns as windows allow the openings to be sunken deep into the facade,” Hoppenot shares. “The intersection of materials makes them feel like they are one.”
Rear garden with new terrace and stair
Ground Level Playroom Opens to Turf Backyard with Folding Glass Doors
The Perch at sunset.
Native gardens and working with existing and reclaimed materials will be big news in 2023, says David. This net-zero passive house in Melbourne is built from upcycled bricks reclaimed from local construction sites and features a native garden with an aquaponic system.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ground floor plan of Casa Mika by</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> ASP Arquitectura Sergio Portillo</span>
