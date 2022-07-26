SubscribeSign In
Entry porch features distant views to Lake Michigan in winter, and complete privacy in summer.
Working with architects at The Miller Hull Partnership and interior designer Charlie Hellstern, they honored the 1960s Northwest-modern design while pushing the boundaries of renovating sustainably.
With a circular plan capped by a finlike flourish, a 2,400-square-foot home designed by Craig Steely for a Hawaii farm has a striking profile, but its construction is based on traditional pole houses raised on tall piloti. “Part of the reason for building a pole house was that it would sort of hover above the farm and toward the view,” says Steely.
"Like the roots of a plant, the reflective cladding anchors each cabin to the earth, while the pine shingles allow the structures to blend into the surrounding nature," explains ZJJZ Atelier.
The exterior of the extended yoga studio and primary bedroom wing. The deck is constructed of batu, which was chosen over ipe to keep costs down.
The home, originally a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, was originally purchased by Sylvia Rocha as a place for her and her daughter to live. Now, more than 25 years later, Sylvia's daughter and grandson, Jax, continue to spend time at the house; Jax even has his own room in the expanded second floor loft area.
Sited in a small forest clearing near the Kattegat seashore in Denmark, Vibo Tværveh is a contemporary take on traditional Danish cabin and barn architecture. The tube-shaped structure is cladded in pine and topped with rolled steel plates.
