Exteriors
With a circular plan capped by a finlike flourish, a 2,400-square-foot home designed by Craig Steely for a Hawaii farm has a striking profile, but its construction is based on traditional pole houses raised on tall piloti. “Part of the reason for building a pole house was that it would sort of hover above the farm and toward the view,” says Steely.
The home, originally a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, was originally purchased by Sylvia Rocha as a place for her and her daughter to live. Now, more than 25 years later, Sylvia's daughter and grandson, Jax, continue to spend time at the house; Jax even has his own room in the expanded second floor loft area.
