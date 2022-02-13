SubscribeSign In
Exteriors

Exteriors

After entering through a gate, the home's charred spruce siding presents a somber face.
The primary bedroom includes a reclaimed-wood headboard extending to the ceiling.
At one end of the house is the primary bedroom, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling glass views and its own porch.
Architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig envisioned the home slowly disappearing into its landscaped setting, amidst trees and folliage.
The home is entered from a small porch on the lower level, just to the right of a carport created by the steel-reinforced cantilevering form. The lower level is nestled into the hillside.
A cedar-planked hot tub looks out on to the open desert.
The studio uses Shou Sugi Ban cedar siding, white oak, and local Texas limestone. “In a sense it’s nicer than our home,” says Isaac, referring to the high-quality, natural finishes.
5. "What are the top 10 most important things I must have in a home?" "If there are two people buying the home, write your answers down separately, starting with your absolute must-haves," Hoffman explains. “Putting together a list separately can give both parties and the realtor a clear picture of what the perfect home will have for both of you."
Concrete stairs lead up to the multi-level residence, perched atop a large, tree-filled lot.
Redwood is native to California and a sustainable
“To soften the home, we introduced redwood highlights in the courtyard and at the roof decks.,” says McShane Murnane.
Nestled into the hillside, the main home consists of four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms in 2,800 square feet.
A 100-year-old oak shades the front of the house, which is clad in weathering yellow cedar.
Recently retired and ready to downsize, Paul and Melonie Brophy found a lot in Palo Alto that gave them the chance to start fresh. Their glass, concrete, and wood house, designed by Feldman Architecture, seems to float above a landscape by Bernard Trainor. Of the board-formed concrete wall, architect Taisuke Ikegami says, "It connects the building to the ground plane while allowing the house to be a landscape element."
With its shou sugi ban exterior, high-pitched roof and monochrome palette, this family home nods to Japanese design.
Jennifer requested the Japanese-style outdoor soaking tub, but it’s enjoyed by the whole family. It was built by J&amp;K Cedar Works for around $6,500.
Built in 2022, the home features a Cypress and Cedar exterior and flat-lined roof, inspired by modern Balinese architecture.
This prized Boulder residence pairs a jet-black exterior with over 5,000 square feet of luminous living space.
