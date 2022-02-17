This backyard home office for a couple in London is constructed with all-timber structural framing and is clad in cork and topped with a vegetated roof. These eco-friendly materials make for a delightfully sensory space with lots of lighting provided by the skylight and glass and oak door.
The use of reforested wood helped to keep construction waste to a minimum.
When Studio Vaaro set about to renovate this house in Toronto's Rathnelly neighborhood, they had to dig deep (literally) in order to expand the space while maintaining the facade.
The cabin's structures are clad in stained cedar, and the boardwalk is crafted from thermally modified ash decking treated for weather resistance.
Ets Architecture designed a cabin on Lopez Island that is split into three separate structures connected via breezeway and a raised boardwalk.
Ben Warwas set a slider by Western Window Systems at a diagonal beneath the overhang created by the second floor.
The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
The pink hue of the concrete is inspired by the minerals in the surrounding landscape. Alongside the grasses and brush, rosy rocks abound.
The bedrooms are tucked into the stone-clad lower level, while the upper floor, wrapped in Marvin Ultimate windows, opens up to the canopy. The planted roof insulates the lower level while helping the home recede into the landscape.
The structure is “cranked” thirty degrees from the point of entry to maximize nature views and encourage solar gain, Braithwaite says.