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Collection by Leslie Hendry

Exteriors

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A look at one of the property's two log cabins. The charred exterior contrasts with a lighter, wood-clad interior.
A look at one of the property's two log cabins. The charred exterior contrasts with a lighter, wood-clad interior.
An exterior shot of the hillside residence offers a glimpse of the property's spectacular vistas.
An exterior shot of the hillside residence offers a glimpse of the property's spectacular vistas.
Set in Indiana, the Frost House’s original furniture and built-ins by Paul McCobb and Knoll will make you want to throw on a caftan and pour yourself a martini.
Set in Indiana, the Frost House’s original furniture and built-ins by Paul McCobb and Knoll will make you want to throw on a caftan and pour yourself a martini.
Known as The Meadow, the sprawling 2,540-square-foot residence features a concrete walkway overlooking the countryside, complete with slatted screens for shade.
Known as The Meadow, the sprawling 2,540-square-foot residence features a concrete walkway overlooking the countryside, complete with slatted screens for shade.
The metal Grillage chair on the deck is by François Azambourg for Ligne Roset.
The metal Grillage chair on the deck is by François Azambourg for Ligne Roset.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Yoga isn't an Olympic sport (yet), but this serene backyard studio in Buenos Aires has us feeling inspired to get our sweat on nonetheless. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The structure's oversized windows and neutral wood finishes provide the homeowners with a soothing space to stretch it out.</span>
Yoga isn't an Olympic sport (yet), but this serene backyard studio in Buenos Aires has us feeling inspired to get our sweat on nonetheless.
The couple asked Bryan Richards of Real Natives Landscape Design to incorporate drought-tolerant plants into the landscaping. Surrounding a table from CB2 are chairs from Design Within Reach.
The couple asked Bryan Richards of Real Natives Landscape Design to incorporate drought-tolerant plants into the landscaping. Surrounding a table from CB2 are chairs from Design Within Reach.
The home’s materials were chosen to blend into the surroundings and to give the home a timeless feel.
The home’s materials were chosen to blend into the surroundings and to give the home a timeless feel.
Douglas fir cladding that leads into the foyer conceals the garage, which is a 24-foot-wide, top-hung, bi-fold door.
Douglas fir cladding that leads into the foyer conceals the garage, which is a 24-foot-wide, top-hung, bi-fold door.
“The goal I had was for a new building to be sympathetic to a quirky, soulful little cabin that was not modern in many ways,” Jones says. He mirrored the original home by incorporating the same cement stucco, painted pure white, with Douglas fir soffits. Two Douglas fir trees had to be cut down during construction, and they were repurposed throughout the home—including for this bench.
“The goal I had was for a new building to be sympathetic to a quirky, soulful little cabin that was not modern in many ways,” Jones says. He mirrored the original home by incorporating the same cement stucco, painted pure white, with Douglas fir soffits. Two Douglas fir trees had to be cut down during construction, and they were repurposed throughout the home—including for this bench.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
The home features expansive views of the open landscape, as well as enclosed courtyards that offer privacy and protection at night.
The home features expansive views of the open landscape, as well as enclosed courtyards that offer privacy and protection at night.
For the main entrance, the couple replaced the original wooden door with a pivoting glass door to create greater indoor/outdoor connection and let in more light.
For the main entrance, the couple replaced the original wooden door with a pivoting glass door to create greater indoor/outdoor connection and let in more light.

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