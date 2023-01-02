SubscribeSign In
Exteriors

The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
"If you find people you can be open and honest with about what you want to create, then their professional skill and exposure to products and craftspeople can elevate and refine your home in your desired direction,
High-level windows in the north gable, and on either side of the fireplace allow the sun to reach deep into the living room to be absorbed by the thermal mass of the polished concrete floor,
The cedar decks were left to bleach in the sun for one summer and then finished with a light gray wash. Metal Solair chairs are in keeping with the tricolor palette of black, white, and green.
The green roof is planted with local succulents, including cascading pigface.
Highly textural traditional 'Yakisugi' burnt timber rainscreen. The char is 100% UV proof and repels water from the timber resulting in a very low maintenance cycle whilst providing a tactile aligator-like texture.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.
On the boathouse's lakeside, the family can just open a garage door and lead one of their two small boats down the rails and into the water. Beside is a small deck.
When the trees leaf out, the overhauled guest cabin, the couple’s “Scandinavian dream cabin in the woods,” is hidden from view from the main house, making for a private retreat.
The home pays homage to the area's rural character, rich heritage, and building typology.
The roof is covered in dark ceramic tiles that complement the larch cladding that wraps the upper floor. The larch was stained a dark gray, rather than black, and subtly changes color in different light conditions.
