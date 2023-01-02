SubscribeSign In
“The existing envelope was reduced to one square, central structure on the ground floor, which now contains the updated kitchen and living area. We then built out in three directions to create a more cohesive and connected interior.”
The Three Peaks home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is comprised of three individual homes connected by glass walkways.
The cabinets are made from a super-matte laminate product called Fenix that’s ultra durable and fingerprint resistant.
Before: The home's exterior was completely redone.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
Perched just above the edge of the Narrows, the house is an ideal place to live surrounded by the wild beauty of Ketchikan.
Tantalus Studio coaxes a Palm Springs home into the 21st century with fresh finishes and a sublime palette plucked from the desert landscape.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A Chicago-based firm known for preserving cultural landmarks builds a refined weekend home on Lake Michigan’s southern shore.</span>
On the exterior, floating steel siding shields the home from the elements while allowing fresh air to flow in and out.
The home nestles comfortably into its surroundings, rather than feeling 'perched' awkwardly atop the sloped landscape.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
