Collection by Yani Berkshire

Exterior Window Screening

View 4 Photos
The home's interlocking twin volumes—addressing street and nature view, respectively— were inspired by Louis Kahn's Fisher House in Pennsylvania.
The new principal bedroom is tucked at the rear of the home, where it benefits from a small outdoor terrace capped with a privacy screen.
The privacy screen is composed of timber battens painted black and mounted on a steel frame.
