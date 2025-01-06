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Collection by
Gardner Architects LLC
exterior materials
View
19
Photos
Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
Frohn glued layers of plywood and linoleum together to fashion the work table
Set near a stream on a grassy hillside, this glass and timber home received the Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020.
“We love how spacious and light it feels with the high ceilings, and the wood makes it feel warm and welcoming,” say the clients, Fran and Dave.
The renovation cleaned up the rear yard and rear elevation with a new addition and careful landscaping.
At the back of the house, a portion of the basement is exposed, and the kitchen looks out from a large glass wall.
The home's east-facing front side is windowless due to its facing a busy train line.
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