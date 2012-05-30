Exterior Focus

Our June 2012 issue (on newsstands now!) emphazises stunningly designed and thoughtfully crafted interiors, but we think exteriors deserve equal acclaim. Each of the faces of the featured residences embodies a unique character: the dark and steely Housemuseum in Melbourne, Australia, is a 180-degree turn from its soaring interior spaces and crisp, white walls covered in bright artwork; Kathryn Tyler's Falmouth, England, home looks to be a series of stacked volumes from the outside and is as refined and elegant as the mid-century furniture sheltered within; the drought-tolerant landscaping around Bill Thompson's Hollywood bungalow is tuned in with its southern California climate and provides the perfect poolside setting; and the 1920s Mediterranean-style shell of an Atlanta family's home reveals nothing of its contemporary furnishings, which were hand-selected by Dwell-favorite Barbara Hill. Flip though our slideshow for a peek at these homes and find the full stories in the Interior Design Issue.