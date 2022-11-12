SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Esther Hutchison

Exterior extension

View 6 Photos
The three-story residence sits nestled into a hillside, enhancing its sense of privacy. The second-level deck creates a covered outdoor area for the office space on the ground floor.
The three-story residence sits nestled into a hillside, enhancing its sense of privacy. The second-level deck creates a covered outdoor area for the office space on the ground floor.
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.