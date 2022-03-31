The spaces are connected by stairs made of railroad ties. The railings are wood painted silver, a treatment often used by Neutra for window mullions. “He did it so they would be less visible,” says Patrick.
Towering bamboo plants conceal a cedar deck with a sunken redwood hot tub from California Hot Tubs.
The dining area features a concrete-topped table and benches and concrete pavers lined with gravel. The oversize pendants are from Serena and Lily.
Sheets of unframed glass fill the spaces between the building’s operable windows and the sloping eave of the roof, giving the house, as architect Alan Organschi puts it, “the feel of coming apart at the seams—of surfaces unhinged.”
Large sliding windows retract at the corner, opening the living area onto a lawn overlooking Long Island Sound.
The office volume abuts the street front.
An office addition separates the work area from the domestic sphere.
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
Red- and blue-pigmented cement augments the color palette of the courtyard.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
"This property blends modern amenities with desert charm, making it an ideal candidate for a remarkable vacation rental,
59956 Sunny Sands Drive in Yucca Valley, California, is currently listed for $664,000 by Clayton Baldwin of Kinetic Properties.
The front deck is a perfect extension of the indoor space divided in a dining and seating area. Green portable lamps via Hay have a low glow to keep the party going after the sun sets.