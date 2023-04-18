SubscribeSign In
Exterior Details

The gable roof and L-shaped structure add a buffer against the sound of winds blowing at up to 45 miles per hour. “You don’t hear the outside,” says Ravi.
Studio Entry Court
Glass and steel breezeway connecting two buildings of the home that can be completely open or closed.
From the sky
the garden whit r natural rock
Stone step
The Entrée
The Cotage
The metal-clad tiny house that architect Will Randolph of Archimania designed for his uncle and aunt, Jon and Niki Nash, stands in a natural clearing surrounded by pine, oak, and hickory trees in Okitebbeha County, Mississippi.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
“Many of Los Angeles’s iconic modern houses float above the city like tethered spaceships on stilts,” says Clive. “I had always yearned for the opportunity to design my own floating home.” Custom black zinc panels and sandblasted concrete form the exterior.
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
The home’s original facade included wood board and batten finished in light gray and crossbuck designs. Worrell Yeung updated the exterior with a moss-inspired custom dark green finish.
Architects Max Worrell and Jejon Yeung transformed a 1970s house on a converted dairy farm into a modern upstate retreat for New Yorkers Chandra and Sharmila Sen. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The nine-acre property provides plenty of space for the couple’s two labradoodles, Jack and Leo, to roam</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
