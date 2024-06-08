Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
Seattle architecture firm Wittman Estes used its new modular prefab system to built a prototype on Whidbey Island in Washington for a family that loves the outdoors.
In addition to saving on construction costs, upcycling an old container can be an eco-friendly alternative to building from the ground up.
The house clearly displays its Sea Ranch–style touches.
The walnut-framed bay window is a favorite spot for the children. “My eldest son, the moment he arrives at home after school, makes a beeline for that pop out,” says Bonnie. “He wants to eat his lunch right there build his Legos in that space.”