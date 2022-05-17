SubscribeSign In
"Sustainability is always a goal and has led to a framework that drives our thinking at every stage of the project," says Jackson. "One of the key elements in this particular project that allowed for a more sustainable home was a very simple idea: less is more."
A wall of breeze block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
In the Brisbane suburb of Paddington, architect Scott Petherick converted a 1920s structure into Jacaranda House, a "Queenslander"-inspired home for his family on the upper level, with his workshop below. In addition to striking woodwork and filigree upward-sloping eaves that filter sunlight into the kitchen, there are perks like an intimate courtyard and alfresco fireplace.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
The redesign added about 750 square feet and a new ground-floor level to the original two-bedroom structure, built in 1901.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The L House is designed to transform and evolve for David and Mayuko’s family of five. A Genesis GV80 sits in the driveway, echoing the home’s streamlined contemporary facade. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The trilevel home spills onto a grassy knoll that overlooks the Hollywood Hills and Downtown Los Angeles.
The Lew House offers a wealth of outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a patio with a pool.
Dwell executive editor Jenny Xie surveys the view from one of the Lew House’s balconies.
Deep roof eaves shield the home from unwanted solar gain. A raised concrete floor absorbs solar radiation for passive heating in winter.
“The screens bring an extra detail that contrasts with the simple geometry of the building,” explains architect Thomas Bercy.
The new home sits on the same footprint, however it gained two bedrooms and another bath and a half. One challenge was extending the cantilevers as far as possible to add more square footage.
The foyer's Douglas fir-clad ceiling extends from the glass-walled foyer outward to form a covered entry.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
