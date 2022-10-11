SubscribeSign In
Exterior

On the patio sits an outdoor dining set that Jared built using wood salvaged from the original house.
The ground pool level of the house features a game room, entertaining area, wet bar, and gym for the young family of five.
twilight patio
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
