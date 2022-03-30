SubscribeSign In
Collection by Leah Crowley Piepgras

The homeowners, Lindsey and Michael Pearsall, wanted to update the interiors of their 1959 home, while also paying respects to its midcentury design. Architecture studio goC looked to original details, such as the lines of the exterior brick screens, for inspiration.
Katz played with different window orientations to create moments of surprise and delight throughout the home. "Brick is an evocative material for many people in Johannesburg," he says, noting that it has the same color as the soil. All brickwork is cavity brickwork, providing further insulation for the home.
"We played with the brick in some interesting ways," says Katz about the home's exterior walls, which give privacy from neighbors.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
The yard feels secluded thanks to solid fencing and a buffer of dense greenery. Benches by Angel City Lumber, stacked on stones and all from Molly’s home state of Oregon, create a seating moment to look back at a towering cork oak tree. The pavers and Adirondack chairs are all from OR.CA
New concrete pathways, all built by Jake and Antony, are arranged around an artful tool shed, which has a weathered steel wall punched with a pattern from the Faroe Islands in Denmark, where Sigrid is from. “That was a nod to Sigrid’s heritage,” says Bassett. The shed also acts as a privacy screen for the patio below it.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
Originally built by William Kesling in 1936, the updated Estes Residence is back on the market.
“The site is is located unexpectedly close to Washington Park, downtown Portland and Beaverton to the West,” according to the listing.
The design of the Ridge House was intended "to emphasize a feeling of refined shack
The primary bath—with sumptuous marble surfaces and dark wooden floors—includes a large, walk-in shower and freestanding tub.
A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
