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Collection by scott gibson

exterior

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The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
No detail goes unnoticed in this modern kitchen. A floating wood shelf provides the perfect location for storing tea and coffee necessities. A wood wrapped hood conceals the cooking mechanics while tying in nicely with the natural palette of the home.
No detail goes unnoticed in this modern kitchen. A floating wood shelf provides the perfect location for storing tea and coffee necessities. A wood wrapped hood conceals the cooking mechanics while tying in nicely with the natural palette of the home.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
The slate roof of the triangular 'A-House' contrasts with the Douglas fir clad rectangular body of the adjacent form. Exterior terraces wrap and connect the two building forms.
The slate roof of the triangular 'A-House' contrasts with the Douglas fir clad rectangular body of the adjacent form. Exterior terraces wrap and connect the two building forms.
You can cook and dine while taking in the stunning vistas of the rugged landscape and water views.
You can cook and dine while taking in the stunning vistas of the rugged landscape and water views.
The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new Low-E insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins add storage, shelving, and an AV console.
The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new Low-E insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins add storage, shelving, and an AV console.
A two-story glass corridor connects the existing home to the new bedroom wing.
A two-story glass corridor connects the existing home to the new bedroom wing.
A dry creek bed arranged beneath the glass corridor emphasizes its elevated positioning. The creek bed is composed of large native boulders and runs the length of the property.
A dry creek bed arranged beneath the glass corridor emphasizes its elevated positioning. The creek bed is composed of large native boulders and runs the length of the property.
The firm streamlined the window plan for the apartment above the garage.
The firm streamlined the window plan for the apartment above the garage.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
The San Juan Island Residence occupies six-acres along the western coast of San Juan Island, with 400 feet of shoreline overlooking Haro Strait. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the back of the home appears tucked into the hillside, while the front opens toward the water.
The San Juan Island Residence occupies six-acres along the western coast of San Juan Island, with 400 feet of shoreline overlooking Haro Strait. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the back of the home appears tucked into the hillside, while the front opens toward the water.
Casa de la Rosa, a beach house in Mazunte, Oaxaca, is a 15-minute walk to the beach and 3-minute walk to town, giving its owners the best of both worlds — proximity to city life and the ability to embrace nature.
Casa de la Rosa, a beach house in Mazunte, Oaxaca, is a 15-minute walk to the beach and 3-minute walk to town, giving its owners the best of both worlds — proximity to city life and the ability to embrace nature.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
Warwas clad all bumped-out window seat as well as the primary bathroom in wood.
Warwas clad all bumped-out window seat as well as the primary bathroom in wood.
In addition to extending the deck, Berg’s team redesigned the pergola to have a slender steel frame to improve views of the harbor.
In addition to extending the deck, Berg’s team redesigned the pergola to have a slender steel frame to improve views of the harbor.
The guest bath keeps its decoration simple.
The guest bath keeps its decoration simple.