Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
The steel structure is suspended two feet above the roof of the existing bungalow, supported by four steel columns, one of which screens utility lines running from the Perch to the house below.
"One of Wash’s early films, 'Quinceañera,' had a gentrification subplot and had some scenes shot in the front house,
The foamed aluminum mountain range—hoisted on posts that mimic surveyor poles—is a joy-sparking addition to the aptly named Mountain View residence, its design inspired by the Matterhorn ride at Disneyland (though architect Mat Barnes admits he "is no Disney fanatic").
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
"We used color to highlight different elements and bring a little more attitude to the house,
Making maximum use of a tight footprint, architect Robert Sweet designed a two-story home in Hermosa Beach that provides plenty of flexible indoor/outdoor space for residents Anton and Mardi Watts and their children.
“We have a set vision for every renovation we do, and for this one it was a modern, clean-lined home with a traditional feel,” Dino notes. He designed the front door in white oak to match the interiors, and added an outsized, 4-foot handle.
Jonathan Tate, principal at the New Orleans design firm Office of Jonathan Tate, launched the Starter Home program to build middle-class homes in increasingly expensive parts of the city. One single-family home by the firm is part of a duo that riffs on traditional New Orleans shotgun houses.
Nestled in the original garden of West Adams’s Lyndsay Mansion, the property rests on a nearly half-acre lot in L.A.’s Jefferson Park neighborhood and is encapsulated by lush landscaping in all directions.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
The red clay façade, constructed with baked bricks by Don Valley Pressed Brick Works, mirrors many of the city’s factories and landmarks.
Behind the Red Wood Maple tree, a statement-making red, Smoldering Red by Benjamin Moore, swathes the home's exterior horizontal siding.
