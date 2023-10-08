SubscribeSign In
Exterior

Transparent walls and Japanese design cues define this renovated home in an Austin suburb.
Dozens of slender steel rods, installed at arbitrary points, echo the grove of birch trees that sits behind the home.
Tiered plantings embellish a courtyard that encloses a sunken portion of the front facade.
The Pemberton Residence in Austin, Texas, was designed by local firm Alterstudio with inspiration from California modernist design.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
