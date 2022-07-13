SubscribeSign In
EXTERIOR

Designer Tom Givone transformed a 19th-century homestead in Eldred, New York, into his peaceful weekend retreat, dubbed the Floating Farmhouse. During the renovation, Givone added a new wing to the original gabled structure, finished with a 22-foot-tall wall of glass.
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
Site placement was a lengthy process as the architects searched to optimize seclusion and spectacular views. Specialists, including ecologist Mark Wapstra, were brought on board to survey the site and ensure minimal landscape impact.
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
“At night, the chalet is transformed. When it is dark, the mirror effect of the reflection of the interior space in the windows completely changes the cabin’s relationship to its site and makes it appear larger,” adds Rasselet.
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
The ToDD Residence
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com
