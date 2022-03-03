SubscribeSign In
Collection by Frankie Beloz

Exterior

The 1950 Eichler home in Palo Alto, California, that Ogawa Fisher Architects renovated for a family of five features a cool gray facade punctuated by a bright orange front door.
Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 acre property in Austin’s <b>TK</b> neighborhood while their home was being designed and remodeled.
The home's windows are from Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors, while the sofa is from Teak Warehouse.
The view from the courtyard at the Casita, added in 2020.
The landscaping was added between the construction of the main house and the Casita.
The patio outside the primary suite is made of bluestone pavers. The gabion walls were “a cost-effective way to build retaining walls, which we needed because of the slope, and for privacy,” says David.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
Dozens of slender steel rods, installed at arbitrary points, echo the grove of birch trees that sits behind the home.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
