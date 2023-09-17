SubscribeSign In
The Coles and their children love hitting the beach, just four blocks away.
A sitting area in the front yard encourages neighbors to stop by for a chat.
In southern Brazil, a 3,390-square-foot house designed by Barbara Becker and built by Charrua Construções perches on a slope overlooking the city of Pato Branco. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Since the home is located in a Class D Seismic Zone, the architects have designed the home beyond code-required structural standards with concrete foundations, steel columns, and composite decking.
The house was designed to seamlessly integrate into its surroundings. It is conceived as a "looking box" to the mountain ranges, with ample outdoor decks and patios to enjoy the views.
The terrace provides a quiet place to enjoy the forested surroundings.
Designed by Arthur Witthoefft of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in 1961, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom midcentury house is set in the woods of Armonk, New York. The 5,000-square-foot home features full-height walls of glass, a wraparound floating terrace, and a quiet deck that overlooks the site's sylvan surroundings.
Sliding glass doors open to decking and patio space to extend the home’s footprint outdoors creating an ideal space for entertaining.
To ensure structural integrity, the architects designed the home’s living spaces to be perpendicular to the sloping topography, and the roofline to be in harmony with the ground level, canopy, and horizon.
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
The expansive estate sprawls over several terraced levels.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Architect Richard Hammond and his wife, Daniela, a designer, saw their move to San José as a temporary adventure. But when they found an abandoned, partially built house on a beautiful sloping site, they decided to turn it into their dream home, putting down more permanent roots in the process.
Deep roof overhangs not only protect the interior from direct sunlight, but also provide privacy.
