The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
Landscaping and irrigation of the property cost $25,000. The pool has the best view on the site, looking over the house to the mountains.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Architect Eric Olsen designed a wall of board-formed concrete for a home in Newport Beach. Landscape architect Chris Brown of CMBLA incorporated drought-tolerant plants throughout the gardens.
This front porch is North facing, so is typically partially shaded throughout the day. An ideal spot for morning coffee and a book.
A shaded patio can be used throughout the year, creating an extra "room
The modular homes are designed to be primarily produced in a factory in Grand Prairie, Texas, which is also designed by Lake Flato.
The Haciendas are designed to stand alone, but when placed next to each other they create small private courtyards that enhance the indoor-outdoor living experience.
Multiple glazed French doors open out to the courtyard to create a connection between interior and exterior spaces.
The entrance is flanked by extensive glazing, setting the tone for the home's airy interior.
A slatted stairway cuts through the home, up and out to the rear terrace, where an inviting aqua pool awaits.
A slatted stairway cuts through the home, up and out to the rear terrace, where an inviting aqua pool awaits.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Door detail
Olsen connected the main suite (left) and the office/guest bedroom (right) with an open roof structure above the far end of the pool.
Architects Max Worrell and Jejon Yeung transformed a 1970s house on a converted dairy farm into a modern upstate retreat for New Yorkers Chandra and Sharmila Sen. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The nine-acre property provides plenty of space for the couple’s two labradoodles, Jack and Leo, to roam</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
