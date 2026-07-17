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h
Collection by Helen Harris

exterior

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Light filters into the home’s new bedrooms and bathrooms through pine cladding that’s cut to follow the logs’s natural taper.
Light filters into the home’s new bedrooms and bathrooms through pine cladding that’s cut to follow the logs’s natural taper.
The lush yard is home to mature plantings, and historic oak trees and tulip poplars.
The lush yard is home to mature plantings, and historic oak trees and tulip poplars.