Long gone is the era of single careers. In 2005, Willard Ford left the world of non-profits to follow his passion for furniture and design. He launched FordBrady in downtown Los Angeles with designer John Brady. Earlier this year, Ford relaunched the company as Ford&Ching with Andrea Ching and plans to open a showroom in Oakland, California. The goal, however, is still the same: to bring high design to our living room.