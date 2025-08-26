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l
Collection by
Laura Doval
expansion
View
8
Photos
The project was completed entirely remotely. Since then, the husband-and-wife team have moved back to Santiago, where they had met as young architects working for local firms.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
The 1
The timber frame extension is built on screw-piles, which have the embodied carbon of less than 5% of the typical concrete strip foundations and slab, and also requires no digging.
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