Collection by
Francisco Perez
Estructuras Metálicas
The functional bedrooms have been designed as retreats for when larger groups stay at the home. Each family suite has a full en-suite shower room, large cupboards, and a seating area for relaxing.
Floor-to-ceiling windows connect the primary living areas on both levels to the surrounding lot. Motorized shades from J Geiger allow residents to seek privacy within the home.
Custom pendants by GRT hang from above in the open kitchen and work area.
The overlapping ceilings are covered in white oak floorboards.
The core house is clad in wood from Swedish fir trees and was designed to be tall so as not to take up precious ground space. “We wanted the house to feel like it was in the garden,” says Roja.
