The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."