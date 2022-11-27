SubscribeSign In
The design fades gradually from the vibrancy of the communal ground-floor spaces to the quiet neutral of the bedrooms, with a pastel mint-green staircase with orange nosing helping the transition.
City House by SMS Arquitectos features a second-floor townhouse extension that explores new possibilities with plywood.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The interiors were painted in Benjamin Moore's "Cloud White
Old and new merged in the design of Village House. During building, ORA and their collaborative team opted for using conventional cellular concrete blocks for the walls and staircase.
Nichols also made the steep stairwell leading up from the entryway. The straw garment on the wall is a <i>mino</i>, a traditional Japanese raincoat.
Launech teaches cooking classes in the house, and the mobile countertops make it easy for her to configure the kitchen to her tastes.
Earth-toned laminate covers the kitchen niche and shelving for durability. There’s a gas stove and refrigerator, and no running water. “The staff bring you a bottle of water and it's a pump faucet at the sink,” explains St-Laurent.
The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
