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p
Collection by
Piotrowska + Resnick Architects
entry
View
4
Photos
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.
A custom ribbon skylight fabricated by Atelier Bailleul curves across the ceiling.
The modest entry to the cottage opens up to steeply angled ceilings for dramatic spatial effect.
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